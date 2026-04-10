Haryana key state in NHAI’s green initiative

Haryana is set to play a significant role in a new green initiative by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which plans to develop ‘Arogya Van’ — thematic plantations of medicinal trees — along national highways to promote biodiversity and ecological sustainability.

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In the first phase of the project, NHAI has prepared an action plan covering 17 land parcels across several states, including Haryana, spanning over 62.8 hectares. As part of this initiative, approximately 67,462 medicinal trees will be planted along highway stretches in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana.

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The plantations will feature around 36 species known for their medicinal properties. These include neem, amla, imli, jamun, lemon, gular, and maulsari, with species selection based on local agro-climatic suitability to ensure better survival and ecological integration.

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Priority locations for the plantations include areas near toll plazas, interchanges, wayside amenities, and major junctions, enhancing both visibility and public awareness about the importance of medicinal plants.

Beyond greening highway corridors, the initiative aims to strengthen local ecosystems by supporting pollinators, birds, and microfauna. In addition, NHAI has identified nearly 188 hectares of vacant land for further plantation during the upcoming monsoon season, a period considered ideal for improving plant survival rates.