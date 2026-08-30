Haryana Kisan mazdoor morcha to hold mahapanchayat on September 10

Farmer unions under the banner of the Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have started mobilising support for a kisan mahapanchayat to be held at the grain market in Pehowa on September 10 to press for advanced paddy procurement, a hike in sugarcane prices and other pending demands.

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The Morcha has begun holding meetings across the state to mobilise farmers, livestock rearers and workers for the mahapanchayat. The unions have demanded that all crops, including paddy, bajra, cotton and pulses, be procured at the minimum support price (MSP) without any deduction. They have also sought commencement of government procurement of PR paddy from September 15, raising the permissible moisture limit from 17% to 20% and ensuring there are no irregularities in the weighing of farmers’ produce.

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The Morcha has also demanded that the Cotton Corporation of India begin cotton procurement on time.

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BKU (Pehowa) spokesman and Morcha leader Prince Waraich said, “In a meeting of the morcha, it has been decided to hold a kisan mahapanchayat to discuss various issues related to paddy scam, paddy procurement, cotton, pulses and other crops. Besides these, the unions have also sought a fair price for milk. The livestock-rearing farmers are being forced to abandon dairy farming due to the lack of fair prices for milk. Meanwhile, the adulterated milk is supplied at a large scale. The government must explain why fair prices are not being offered to farmers, and what steps are being taken to stop the supply of adulterated milk.”

Prince said the area under sugarcane cultivation had been declining due to inadequate hikes in its price over the past few years. As a result, sugar mills were not getting adequate stocks for crushing, while farmers were also facing delays in payments.