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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi says BJP row settled, eyes bigger public outreach

Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi says BJP row settled, eyes bigger public outreach

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:31 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi during an event in Sirsa on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Former MP and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi today declared that all differences within the party had been resolved, asserting that he and his supporters were fully committed to the BJP.

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Addressing an interaction programme at the Jat Dharamshala in Sirsa, Bishnoi said the controversy over Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma’s remarks about his father, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, had come to an end. “That issue has ended. All misunderstandings have been cleared. We are fully with the BJP,” he said.

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Accompanied by Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar, Bishnoi paid floral tributes to the statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal before attending the gathering. Praising Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bishnoi described him as a simple and courteous leader. “Whenever I approached him regarding development works, he always responded positively,” he said.

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Calling the Sirsa programme an informal tea gathering rather than a political rally, Bishnoi expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming turnout.

“There was no publicity and no personal invitations. Yet thousands attended. The response has boosted my confidence,” he said.

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Recalling that his father, Bhajan Lal, regularly organised similar public interactions across Haryana, Bishnoi said he would soon convene a much larger political gathering.

Thanking his supporters for standing by him and his family during difficult times, he said, “People say there are no true friends in politics, but my associates have always remained with me. Wherever I am, they are with me.”

However, Bishnoi declined to comment on questions relating to the Bishnoi Ratna issue and allegations levelled by some community leaders despite repeated queries from mediapersons. He said the affection shown by people in Sirsa reflected the goodwill and support that he and his late father continued to enjoy across the region.

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