Haryana: Kurukshetra University gears up for four-day Ratnavali Fest

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Tuesday released the poster for the four-day state-level Ratnavali Festival, to be organised by the department of youth and cultural affairs (DYCA), KU, from October 30 to November 2 as part of the Haryana Day celebrations. During the ceremony, Prof Sachdeva described Ratnavali as an important platform for preserving Haryana’s folk culture and tradition.

He added that the festival helped safeguard the state’s cultural heritage and passed it on to the younger generation. It also provides students with an opportunity to reconnect with their roots and showcase their artistic talent.

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KU Registrar Prof Virender Pal said the university was making sustained efforts through Ratnavali to preserve the state’s cultural heritage.

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DYCA director Prof Vivek Chawla said the four-day festival would feature 33 cultural disciplines, including Haryanvi folk songs, bhajans, ragini, solo and group dances, Loor, Rasiya, traditional attire, fashion shows, plays, one-act plays, group singing, speeches and quizzes.

DYCA deputy director Dr Saloni said a folk painting workshop, an exhibition of traditional handicrafts and a display of antique Haryanvi artefacts would also form part of the festival.

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Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma said Ratnavali would also feature mimicry, solo acting, one-act plays, group singing and short-film competitions based on Haryana and its culture. Other attractions will include folk instrumental music, Haryanvi choreography, Haryanvi Chaupal, musical evenings, a Haryanvi turban competition, Saang performances and professional Ragini competitions.

An exhibition of antique Haryanvi artefacts and paintings will provide visitors with an insight into the state’s traditional artistic heritage. A live painting competition will also be organised for students.