Haryana: Lado Lakshmi Yojana set to cover 17L new beneficiaries

The state government is set to expand the ambit of the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana by raising the annual family income eligibility ceiling from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh, potentially bringing around 17 lakh new women beneficiaries under the scheme across the state.

The new beneficiaries will be eligible to apply online through their mobile phones from September 25. A tentative list of potential beneficiaries across the state had been prepared based on data collected through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), said Satish Khola, State Coordinator (PPP), while speaking to The Tribune.

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The Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana provides eligible women with Rs 2,100 in monthly financial assistance to promote economic empowerment and social security. The state government has recently decided to expand the scheme to cover women from families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.8 lakh, with the aim of strengthening their financial security and promoting self-reliance.

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“According to tentative district-wise data, Faridabad has the highest number of probable new beneficiaries at 2,20,155, followed by Sonepat with 1,17,110, Panipat with 1,07,687 and Karnal with 1,04,368. Palwal also records over one lakh probable beneficiaries at 1,00,984 while Gurugram has 90,587 probable beneficiaries, Yamunanagar 77,137, Jind 72,424, Nuh 69,150 and Sirsa 68,023,” said the sources.

The sources maintained Charkhi-Dadri has the lowest number of probable new beneficiaries at 23,810, followed by Hansi with 27,576 and Panchkula with 37,083. Rohtak has around 60,000 probable beneficiaries.

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“Following the revised eligibility criteria, 46,709 women in Mahendragarh district have emerged as new eligible beneficiaries. At present, around 45,000 women in Mahendragarh are already benefiting from the scheme,” the sources added.

Khola also said income verification in Parivar Pehchan Patra would now be carried out through gram sabhas claiming this is a transparent mechanism aimed at ensuring accurate identification of beneficiaries and extending government benefits to people in the last mile.