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Home / Haryana / Haryana launches anti-drug policy to track related deaths

Haryana launches anti-drug policy to track related deaths

Puts in place first proper system in all 22 districts

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Haryana, Updated At : 01:44 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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As drugs emerge as a major issue ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Haryana has launched a new anti-drug policy that, for the first time, creates a proper system to record and track suspected drug-related deaths in all 22 districts and trace each case to the supplier within 30 days.

Until now, the state had no uniform system for recording such deaths, and the police depended heavily on families' claims. The new protocol, to be run jointly by the Health Department and the police, will classify deaths into three tiers: suspected, probable on post-mortem examination, and confirmed by the forensic laboratory. Counts will be published by district, never by name.

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The policy will be run by the newly formed SANKALP Anti-Drug Society, led by Chief Executive Officer and former DGP OP Singh.

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"Drugs are a national challenge. Though Haryana already fares well in curtailing the menace, we are working on improving things 100 per cent and making the state impermeable to the menace," Singh told The Tribune.

As the latest measure, the 4,054 panchayats and 859 urban wards that declared themselves drug-free by March 2025 will be re-verified through four checks from outside the village. These are -- no drug den found on a surprise visit, every listed trafficker facing the law, a village committee and families at work with anyone seeking help linked to treatment, and a ground in regular use.

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Government grounds, parks and halls will be matched with coaches and kept open in the evenings.

The drug-free certificate will be withdrawn the month a place fails. The conditions must hold for six months before it is re-issued.

Singh said enforcement would target financiers. Between January and September, traffickers' property worth Rs 19.52 crore was attached or frozen, against Rs 13.59 crore in all of 2025. Every commercial quantity case will now carry a financial investigation, and every police station will keep a register of dens and close each within 30 days.

The conviction rate has risen from 46.99 per cent in 2020 to 56.56 per cent this year. Haryana has 21 fast-track NDPS courts; 13 of those were set up in June.

The anti-drug task force will get a chemical-drugs wing with an online cell. Chemists will face a decoy purchase, with the licence suspended on the first proof and cancelled on the second.

Singh urged people to report drug sales to the police station or Deputy Commissioner, promising anonymity.

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