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Home / Haryana / Haryana launches digital portal for school sports registrations

Haryana launches digital portal for school sports registrations

Government and private schools directed to register student athletes online by July 31 to streamline participation, improve transparency and build a centralised database

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:49 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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In a significant development, the Department of School Education has launched an online student registration portal for students participating in on-going school activities across the state. The move aims to provide a centralised, transparent and efficient digital platform for registering students from both government and private schools.

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In a communiqué sent to principals of government and private unaided recognised schools on Friday, the Director General (Secondary Education) has directed all the schools to register eligible students on the portal by July 31. The school authorities have been asked to ensure that all information entered on the portal is accurate and complete within stipulated period.

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“The primary objective of the portal is to collect and maintain accurate information related to students’ participation in various sports disciplines. In consultation with the Sports Department, the portal captures essential athletic parameters, including the Sports Category, Sports name, age group and other eligibility criteria required for participation in school-level sporting events,” said an official of the Education Department.

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He maintained that the online platform would eliminate manual paperwork and significantly reduce the possibility of data entry errors. It also incorporates an automated eligibility validation system to ensure that only eligible students are enrolled in appropriate sports categories and age groups.

“Digitising the registration and verification process will enhance transparency, improve data accuracy and facilitate timely monitoring of student participation in sports across Haryana. The move is also expected to strengthen coordination among stakeholders, creation of a comprehensive database of student athletes, thereby strengthening the overall administration of school sports in the state “, said the official.

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The schools have been informed that the login credentials for the portal will be the same as their existing School MIS Login ID and Password. District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers and Block Education Officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance and follow up with schools under their respective jurisdictions to meet the registration deadline.

“The Department has set up a helpdesk to provide technical assistance to schools during the registration process. It has also asked institutions to complete registrations well within the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure maximum participation of students in the ongoing School Games,” said the official.

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