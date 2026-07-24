Haryana launches e-portal for brick kilns, mandates registration to monitor paddy straw pellet use

All brick kilns operating in Haryana's non-NCR districts will now have to share details of each purchase of paddy straw-based biomass pellets with the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) immediately after procurement.

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The HSPCB has launched an online monitoring portal for brick kilns and made it mandatory for all brick kiln owners in the non-NCR districts to register and report the procurement and use of paddy straw-based biomass pellets. A notification in this respect was issued by the HSPCB on Thursday.

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The HSPCB has also made monthly online reporting compulsory. Brick kiln owners will have to furnish details of the number of bricks manufactured during the month, total fuel consumed and the quantity of coal, conventional biomass and paddy straw-based biomass pellets used in kiln operations.

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According to the HSPCB, the online reporting mechanism has been developed to enable continuous monitoring of the procurement and consumption of biomass pellets and to ensure transparent verification of compliance with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) directions.

As per notification, the CAQM has prescribed phased co-firing targets for brick kilns in Haryana's non-NCR districts, aiming for 50 percent co-firing of paddy straw based pellets/briquettes with a target of at least 20 per cent w.e.f November 1, 2025, 30 percent w.e.f. November 1, 2026, 40 per cent w.e.f. November 1, 2027 and 50 per cent w.e.f November 1, 2028.

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The HSPCB has directed all Regional Officers in non-NCR districts to circulate the order, obtain acknowledgements from brick kiln owners within seven days and submit action-taken reports to the Board.

Confirming the development, Shakti Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Hisar, said the move aims to strengthen monitoring of pellet use, ensure compliance with pollution-control directions and promote the use of paddy pellets/ briquettes as fuel in brick kilns.

“Under the new system, every brick kiln owner will be required to register on the HSPCB's online brick kiln portal and upload details of each procurement of paddy straw-based biomass pellets immediately after purchase. The uploaded information must include purchase invoices, supplier details, GST number and the declared percentage of paddy straw used in the biomass pellets,” said Shakti.

Another HSPCB official maintained that the objective behind the directions, issued under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, is to ensure effective implementation of the CAQM Direction No. 92, which mandates the phased adoption of paddy straw-based biomass pellets by brick kilns to reduce emissions and discourage the open burning of crop residue.