Haryana launches good governance awards scheme

Chandigarh, December 6

Haryana has notified the Good Governance Awards Scheme 2023 (Haryana Sushaasan Puraskaar Yojna, 2023) for recognising and rewarding government staff for their outstanding contributions to good governance, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal announced

on Wednesday.

Kaushal said the scheme also aims to foster an environment that encourages innovation and creativity in government work, ultimately promoting best governance practices. Another goal is to raise the overall quality of public service delivery in the state.

