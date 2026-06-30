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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Law varsity Registrar discusses future role of AI at Brussels meet

Haryana: Law varsity Registrar discusses future role of AI at Brussels meet

Experts from India and Europe deliberate on AI & machine learning in judicial systems

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:04 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Registrar Dr Ashutosh Mishra addresses a conference.
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Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Mishra, Registrar of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonepat, participated in the international conference titled “Role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in judicial functioning” held in Brussels, Belgium.

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The conference was organised by the Centre for Indo-European Cooperation (CIEC), Brussels, and brought together eminent judges, legal scholars, policymakers, researchers, diplomats and technology experts from India and Europe to deliberate on the future of judicial systems in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

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During his address, Dr Mishra highlighted the transformative role of AI and machine learning (ML) in strengthening judicial administration. He said AI-powered technologies can significantly improve legal research, document management, case administration, translation and other court-related functions, thereby enhancing efficiency, transparency and accessibility in the justice delivery system.

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However, he emphasised that while technology can support judicial processes, the ultimate responsibility for judicial decision-making must always remain with human judges. Constitutional values, judicial independence, ethical standards and human sensitivity, he noted, cannot be replaced by technology.

Prof Mishra further stressed the importance of integrating technological innovation with legal education. He said DBRANLU is committed to preparing future legal professionals for an AI-enabled justice ecosystem by promoting interdisciplinary education, advanced research and skill development.

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He emphasised that law schools should develop academic programmes that combine technological competence with constitutional values, ethical governance and the rule of law.

He expressed confidence that international dialogues of this nature would further strengthen collaboration between India and Europe in the fields of legal education, research, technology and public policy.

Concluding his address, he said AI should not be viewed as a substitute for judges but as an effective tool to support judicial efficiency, transparency, accountability and access to justice. Such global initiatives, he added, will play a significant role in promoting the responsible and ethical use of AI in judicial systems worldwide.

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