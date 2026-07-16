DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana leads northern region with 2,960 MBBS seats for 2026-27

Haryana leads northern region with 2,960 MBBS seats for 2026-27

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:51 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose
Advertisement

Out of the 1.36 lakh MBBS seats available to medical aspirants in India this year, Haryana has bagged the maximum — 2,960 — in the northern region.

Advertisement

These seats would be up for grabs in the 2026-27 academic session and would be available across 18 colleges. Among these, 250 seats have been added this year, while the rest have been renewed.

Advertisement

Importantly, all additional seats are in private colleges. Among colleges where seats have been renewed is the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Faridabad, which found itself at the centre of the probe into Delhi's Red Fort blast case, with its faculty member Umar Nabi named the main perpetrator of the blast.

Advertisement

Eight government colleges in Haryana will offer 1,060 MBBS seats this year, with no increase over their renewed base.

Here is the list of Haryana medical colleges where MBBS seats will be up for grabs. The details have been published by the National Medical Commission, India\'s medical education regulator, in its MBBS seat matrix for 2026-27.

Advertisement

Pt. B. D. Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak — 250 seats

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Faridabad — 150 seats

BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat — 120 seats

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal — 120 seats

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar — 120 seats

Pt. Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani — 100 seats

Maharshi Chyawan Medical College, Koriawas — 100 seats

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Faridabad — 100 seats

Private colleges (10 colleges, 1,900 seats, including 250 newly increased seats):

Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahabad, Kurukshetra — 250 seats

World College of Medical Sciences & Research, Jhajjar — 250 seats

Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Mullana, Ambala — 250 seats (200 renewed + 50 increased)

Al Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Faridabad — 200 seats

Maharishi Markandeshwar College of Medical Sciences & Research, Sadopur — 200 seats (150 renewed + 50 increased)

N.C. Medical College & Hospital, Panipat — 200 seats

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Gurgaon (formerly SGGST Medical College) — 200 seats (150 renewed + 50 increased)

Amrita School of Medicine — 150 seats

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha — 100 seats

Sanskaram School of Medical Sciences — 100 seats (a new establishment this year)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts