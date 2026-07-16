Haryana leads northern region with 2,960 MBBS seats for 2026-27

Out of the 1.36 lakh MBBS seats available to medical aspirants in India this year, Haryana has bagged the maximum — 2,960 — in the northern region.

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These seats would be up for grabs in the 2026-27 academic session and would be available across 18 colleges. Among these, 250 seats have been added this year, while the rest have been renewed.

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Importantly, all additional seats are in private colleges. Among colleges where seats have been renewed is the Al Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Faridabad, which found itself at the centre of the probe into Delhi's Red Fort blast case, with its faculty member Umar Nabi named the main perpetrator of the blast.

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Eight government colleges in Haryana will offer 1,060 MBBS seats this year, with no increase over their renewed base.

Here is the list of Haryana medical colleges where MBBS seats will be up for grabs. The details have been published by the National Medical Commission, India\'s medical education regulator, in its MBBS seat matrix for 2026-27.

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Pt. B. D. Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak — 250 seats

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Faridabad — 150 seats

BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat — 120 seats

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal — 120 seats

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar — 120 seats

Pt. Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani — 100 seats

Maharshi Chyawan Medical College, Koriawas — 100 seats

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Faridabad — 100 seats

Private colleges (10 colleges, 1,900 seats, including 250 newly increased seats):

Adesh Medical College and Hospital, Shahabad, Kurukshetra — 250 seats

World College of Medical Sciences & Research, Jhajjar — 250 seats

Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Mullana, Ambala — 250 seats (200 renewed + 50 increased)

Al Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Faridabad — 200 seats

Maharishi Markandeshwar College of Medical Sciences & Research, Sadopur — 200 seats (150 renewed + 50 increased)

N.C. Medical College & Hospital, Panipat — 200 seats

Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Gurgaon (formerly SGGST Medical College) — 200 seats (150 renewed + 50 increased)

Amrita School of Medicine — 150 seats

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha — 100 seats

Sanskaram School of Medical Sciences — 100 seats (a new establishment this year)