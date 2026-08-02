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Home / Haryana / Haryana leads states in SGST growth for first 4 months of FY 2026-27

Haryana leads states in SGST growth for first 4 months of FY 2026-27

State records 31% rise in post-settlement SGST collections, more than double the national average

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:47 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Having recorded the highest growth in State GST (SGST) collections among all states in fiscal 2025–26, Haryana has retained its leading position in the growth of post-settlement SGST collections, during the first four months of financial year 2026–27.

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As per the latest report released by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Haryana's post-settlement SGST collection for July 2026 stood at Rs 5,135 crore, compared to Rs 4,027 crore in July 2025, registering a 28 per cent year-on-year growth.

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This is more than double the national average growth of 13 per cent during the month.

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Further, in the first four months of financial year 2026–27 (April–July), Haryana recorded post-settlement SGST collections of Rs 19,680 crores, as against Rs 15,055 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, registering a growth of 31 per cent.

This was the highest growth among all states and substantially exceeded the national average growth of 17 per cent. Haryana also recorded the highest growth in overall GST revenues among all states at 25 per cent during July 2026, against the national average growth of 10 per cent.

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This sustained momentum in SGST collections reflect Haryana's strong fiscal performance and the state government's focused approach towards revenue mobilisation.

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