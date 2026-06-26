Haryana lecturers demand online link for child care leave, restart of state awards

Haryana School Lecturers’ Association (HSLA) demanded the state government to provide an online link for child care leave (CCL) so that teachers can easily fill the files instead of manual filing. Besides, the association also urged the government to restart state awards for teachers. They say these awards have not been given to teachers for the past two years on Teachers’ Day.

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Apart from these demands, the association also urged to speed up the process of promotion of PGTs to Principals.

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A delegation of the association met the Director to press their demands on Thursday.

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“We had a positive discussion with the Director of Secondary Education Jitendra Kumar in Panchkula. We discussed several important issues concerning teachers and the education department. We expressed our thanks to the Director for restoring the previous system for forwarding CCL files directly, instead of through Deputy Commissioners. We urged him for early resolution of pending State Awards and CCL online link issues. We also requested speedy promotions of PGTs to Principals,” said Satpal Sindhu, president HSLA.

The association also raised concerns related to the new teacher transfer policy, extension cases, medical reimbursement, NCC, and teacher training.

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The association was informed that the new teacher transfer policy has been issued. Teachers will be given two weeks to complete the submission of medical certificates and other required documents, after which the transfer schedule will be announced.

The delegation also demanded that the power to approve extension cases for employees in the 55–58 years age group be delegated to the district level to facilitate quicker disposal of such cases, he added.

“We have also requested that the second Saturday holiday be shifted to the third Saturday. The Director informed us that opinions from other cadres would also be sought before taking a final decision,” the HSLA maintained.

The issue of granting Drawing and Disbursing (DD) powers to Principals instead of the senior-most lecturers was also raised. The delegation highlighted repeated objections being raised at the Directorate level in medical reimbursement cases and requested that a clear checklist be issued to avoid unnecessary delays.

Another demand was made to exempt NCC Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) posted in Model Sanskriti, PM SHRI from the mandatory examination requirement, he added.

“We also requested the department to organise specialised Python language training for PGT Computer Science teachers, which has been accepted by the Director and assured that appropriate guidelines would be issued,” Sindhi added.