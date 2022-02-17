Haryana lifts all Covid curbs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

With coronavirus cases on the decline, the Haryana Government today lifted all Covid restrictions across the state.

An order issued by Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperosn of the State Executive Committee Sanjeev Kaushal said all restrictions imposed as part of the “mahamari alert-surakshit Haryana” had been lifted in the state.

However, the order advised the residents to observe the Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing.