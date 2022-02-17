Haryana lifts all Covid curbs

Chandigarh, February 16
With coronavirus cases on the decline, the Haryana Government today lifted all Covid restrictions across the state.
An order issued by Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperosn of the State Executive Committee Sanjeev Kaushal said all restrictions imposed as part of the “mahamari alert-surakshit Haryana” had been lifted in the state.
However, the order advised the residents to observe the Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar
The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured,...
US hopes India to stand by its side if Russia invades Ukraine
During the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne ...
AAP will end 'inspector raj' in Punjab if voted to power, vows Arvind Kejriwal
Promises to build a grand temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas i...
I'm actual aam aadmi: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi
Promises 1 lakh jobs in 1st year, scholarship for general ca...
Chinese tech giant Huawei raided over evasion of tax
We comply with laws: Company