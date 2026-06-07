Haryana man arrested while accepting Rs 4 lakh in extortion case

The police have arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing a liquor businessman and demanding extortion money from him.

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As per police, the accused has been identified as Shiv Shakti Sahni, a resident of Rajasthan who is presently living in Sector 17, Jagadhri.

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Ajay Kumar, SHO of Chhappar police station, said that the accused had been arrested from Gymkhana Club in Jagadhri on Saturday, while accepting extortion money of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant.

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A case has been registered against four persons, including Shiv Sahni, on the complaint of Vinay Sahni, a resident of Sector 12, Panchkula.

Police said that Vinay alleged that the accused had been continuously pressing him regarding different issues through calls made from different phone numbers. Following the complaint, a team was constituted on the directions of senior police officials.

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The complainant claimed that Shiv and one of his associates began filing complaints against him and his acquaintances with various government departments. He said that when questioned about the complaints, the accused demanded Rs 1 crore to withdraw them and threatened to destroy his business and cause him harm if the money was not paid.

According to the complainant, the accused later reduced the demand to Rs 72 lakh during negotiations.

Vinay alleged that he paid Rs 2.5 lakh to the accused on May 29 to safeguard his business and personal safety. Despite receiving the money, the accused continued to demand the remaining amount and threatened to damage his business.

Police said they had been monitoring the accused and arrested him when the complainant was allegedly handing over Rs 4 lakh at Gymkhana Club.

The SHO said that one accused had been arrested and efforts were under way to arrest the remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, the accused’s son, Naman Sahani, told media persons that the matter was related to a business transaction between the two parties.

He alleged that the complainant had called his father for settlement of accounts and maintained that his father had been falsely implicated in the case.