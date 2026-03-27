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Home / Haryana / Haryana man dies of heart attack while standing in queue at Saharanpur temple

Haryana man dies of heart attack while standing in queue at Saharanpur temple

Sant Narayan was a resident of Karnal in Haryana

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PTI
Saharanpur, Updated At : 10:36 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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A 54-year-old devotee from Haryana died of a heart attack while standing in a queue at the Shakambhari Devi Temple here, police said on Friday.

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Sant Narayan, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, was waiting for darshan on Thursday when he suddenly fell ill.

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Behat Station House Officer Satpal Bhati said there was a heavy rush at the temple.

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He said Sant Narayan complained of chest pain and collapsed, triggering panic among the devotees.

The SHO said Sant Narayan was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance, where he died amid treatment.

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He was identified through his Aadhaar card and mobile phone, and his family members were informed.

Doctors said his body was sent for a post-mortem.

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