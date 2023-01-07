Haryana man found dead inside locked car in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), January 7
A 37-year-old man was found dead inside a locked car in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the deceased belonged to Haryana's Sonipat district and his body was found on Friday in a locked car in Muzaffarnagar's Chapar police station area.
Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar said: "Body of one person named Mohan was found inside a car on Friday. The identification was done on the basis of his Aadhar card. He is a native of Sonipat district in Haryana".
The body has been sent for postmortem examination.
Police said that Mohan was missing since last three days.
