Haryana man sparks outrage by defacing BRO milestone with ‘Gurjar’ sticker at Fotu La Pass in Leh

A Haryana man has triggered widespread outrage online after a video surfaced showing him defacing an official Border Roads Organisation (BRO) milestone at Fotu La Pass in Leh with a “Gurjar” sticker.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at an altitude of 13,479 feet, and the man, arriving in a Mahindra Thar SUV, appeared to take pride in his act, smiling for the camera.

Advertisement

The viral video, which clearly displays the vehicle’s registration number, has prompted calls for strict action from authorities.

Advertisement

Social media users condemned the behaviour as vandalism, irresponsible tourism, and a blatant lack of civic sense. Many pointed out that BRO signboards are not just navigational aids but a symbol of the hard work of personnel connecting India’s remote border areas.

He went to a height of 13,479 feet to show the world how big of an idiot he is. Why Thar owners are so stupid? pic.twitter.com/mBhkMkMDMQ — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) January 20, 2026

Advertisement

“Hope police identify him and make him clean all BRO road signs for a month,” one user wrote. Another remarked, “The real enemy of India is Indians themselves,” criticising the man for smiling while destroying a national symbol.

A third user suggested imposing a Rs 50,000 fine and making him publicly apologise.

Further fuelling public anger, reports indicate that the man’s vehicle has at least 18 pending traffic challans. Authorities, including the Ladakh Traffic Police and BRO officials, have been tagged on social media, with users demanding swift legal action against the individual for damaging public property.

The incident has reignited discussions about responsible tourism and respect for public property, especially in sensitive border regions where infrastructure represents both strategic importance and the labour of frontline workers.