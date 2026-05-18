Haryana mandates only CNG, EV vehicles for cab aggregators, delivery partners in NCR

The IT-based cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the NCR area of Haryana can now induct only CNG, electric, or battery-operated vehicles, or any other cleaner fuel, into their fleets.

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The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the rules for the grant of aggregator licenses under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

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The fee for the grant of a license to an aggregator and/or delivery service provider is fixed at Rs 5 lakh, with license renewal costing Rs 25,000. The license will be valid for 5 years from the date of issuance.

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Safety of passengers

The aggregators have to ensure that Vehicle Location and Tracking Devices installed in motor vehicles function properly and the feed is received by them as well as linked to the integrated Command and Control Centre of the state government.

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The driver must follow the route indicated in the app through an in-built mechanism. In the event of any deviation, the app shall notify the control room, which shall then immediately connect with the driver and the passenger.

The app includes a mechanism to verify that the identity of the driver undertaking a journey matches the one registered and verified by the Police during the onboarding process.

Insurance for passengers

Under a first-of-its-kind policy in Haryana, cab aggregators must maintain a minimum insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for passengers.

It shall not prohibit or restrict on-boarded drivers from operating with multiple aggregators; the aggregator shall develop a mechanism in the App for both drivers and passengers to rate the overall quality of a journey.

The aggregator and delivery service providers have to appoint a grievance officer who shall resolve all the grievances received and provide the details of the grievances received by it to the competent authority through an online process.

As per the rules, the induction training program for drivers with aggregators shall be at least 40 hours, comprising a combination of in-person and virtual training sessions.

The course shall train the drivers to use the aggregator's app; first responder training for at least 6 hours to respond to emergencies and provide assistance in case of road accidents; conduct and behavior; and special training on gender sensitivity, Divyangjan sensitivity, and mobility needs.

The rules mandate that the driver should not have been convicted of the offense of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or of any cognizable offense, including fraud, sexual offenses, using a motor vehicle to commit a cognizable offense, crimes involving property damage or theft, acts of violence, acts of terror, or acts constituting nuisance or danger to the public.

Health insurance for drivers

The aggregators and delivery service providers have to ensure health insurance of not less than Rs 5 lakh for each driver onboarded, which shall be increased each year by such percentage as notified by the Central Government. Also, term insurance of not less than Rs 10 lakh for each driver shall be ensured, which shall be increased each year by such percentage as notified by the Central Government. Drivers whose rating falls below the five percentile shall compulsorily undergo the Refresher Training Program every quarter.

The aggregator has to undertake medical examination, psychoanalysis, and police verification of drivers.

Regulation of fare

The state government may notify the fare or base fare for the respective category or class of motor vehicles to be charged from the passengers.

The aggregator may notify the State Government of the base fare if the fare or base fare is not notified by the State Government. The driver shall receive at least 80% of the applicable fare, including all costs under the driver’s fare, and the remaining charges may be retained by the aggregator as the apportioned fare.

In case cabs are owned by the aggregator, the on-boarded driver shall receive at least 60% of the fare applicable. The list of aggregators and delivery services providers includes Ola cabs, Uber India, Myntra, Blue Dart, Delhivery, DHL, Ekart Logistics, DTDC, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, etc