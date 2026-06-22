Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Ltd returns to profit, metro ridership surges

Haryana’s plans to build an integrated network of Metro and Namo Bharat corridors gathered momentum on Monday with the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) reporting a sharp improvement in its financial performance and passenger traffic, even as multiple high-value transit projects moved closer to implementation.

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The progress was reviewed at the 65th Board Meeting of HMRTC chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary and Corporation Chairman Anurag Rastogi.

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The corporation reported a surplus of Rs 9.18 crore during January-May 2026, a significant turnaround from a deficit of Rs 1.98 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year. Total income rose by nearly 47 per cent to Rs 35 crore from Rs 23.76 crore a year earlier, reflecting stronger operational performance and improved asset monetisation.

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One of the key drivers of growth was non-fare revenue, which more than doubled to Rs 16.16 crore from Rs 6.42 crore last year. Revenue from e-auction of advertising rights, commercial utilisation of metro assets and station-based business activities contributed substantially to the increase. Fare revenue also grew by over 10 per cent during the period.

Despite the rise in income, expenditure remained largely under control. Total expenditure stood at Rs 25.82 crore, as compared with Rs 25.74 crore during the same period last year, while operational expenses increased by only 0.31 per cent.

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Managing Director, HMRTC, Chander Shekhar Khare, informed the Board that public confidence in the Rapid Metro network continues to strengthen. Passenger ridership increased by 9.41 per cent, with more than 80.76 lakh commuters using the network during the first five months of 2026 compared with 73.81 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last year.

Reviewing future projects, Rastogi took stock of progress on a series of Metro and Namo Bharat corridors that are expected to transform regional mobility across Haryana and the National Capital Region.

Among the key projects under consideration is the proposed Sector-56 Gurugram to Panchgaon Metro corridor, a 35.25-km elevated route with 28 stations. The final Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been submitted and is being placed before the Chief Minister for approval.

The Board also reviewed progress on the Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro extension, proposed to span about 30.30 km with 18 elevated stations, and the Bahadurgarh-Asaudha Metro corridor, for which the final ridership assessment has been completed.

On the Narela-Kundli Metro extension, members were informed that the Haryana Government has granted in-principle approval for allotment of 10 hectares of land free of cost to facilitate project implementation, marking a significant step forward for the long-pending connectivity proposal.

The meeting further reviewed the revised DPR of the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor, one of the most ambitious regional transit projects in North India. The 136.3-km corridor, estimated to cost over Rs 33,000 crore, has already secured approvals from the Public Investment Board and the Haryana Government. Progress on the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat Corridor was also discussed.

With several Metro and Namo Bharat projects moving through different stages of approval and planning, the HMRTC is increasingly emerging as a key driver of Haryana’s long-term urban transport strategy, said a Haryana government spokesperson.