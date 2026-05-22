Haryana may get respite from heat with thunderstorm in next 24 hours

After a duststorm in parts of Punjab and Chandigarh, there is a chance of thunderstorm in Haryana in the next 24 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, despite that, the orange alert for the heat wave persists in the state.

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“There is a chance of a thunderstorm in Haryana in the next 24 hours. It will provide some respite from the hot weather. However, the conditions of heatwave will persist for the next few days,” said Director, IMD, Chandigarh, Surender Paul.

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According to the weather department, there is a prediction of thunderstorm in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Sirsa on May 22, while in the 16 districts there is an orange alert of heatwave. These are Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal.

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On May 23, there is an orange alert again in 16 districts of the state: Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jind, Panipat, Sonepat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal.

Besides, there will be a yellow alert of a heatwave in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal.

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There is an orange heatwave alert across all districts of Haryana from May 24 to 26.

In an orange alert, the residents are expected to remain prepared.

In a heatwave, the maximum temperature is at least 45 degrees Celsius. If the temperature at a station is more than 40 degrees Celsius and 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal, it is also considered a heatwave.

Most of the stations in Haryana are recording temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius. Sirsa had recorded the highest temperature on May 21 at 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Advisory

The weather department has advised that in orange alert areas, there is an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. Also, there is a high health concern for vulnerable people, eg, infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.

Farmers in Haryana have been advised to maintain adequate irrigation in standing sugarcane, cotton and summer fodder crops. They have been further told to complete paddy nursery preparation with assured irrigation facilities and adopt mulching or moisture conservation practices to reduce water stress in newly sown crops.