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Home / Haryana / Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling: Round 1 registration opens August 28, seat allotment on September 2

Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling: Round 1 registration opens August 28, seat allotment on September 2

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:26 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The wait for aspiring medical students in Haryana is over, with Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, (UHSR), releasing the tentative schedule for Round-I counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

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According to the public notice issued on Friday, counselling will cover government, government-aided and private medical and dental institutions in Haryana, including institutions under private universities such as SGT University, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Al-Falah University and Sanskaram School of Medical Sciences, Jhajjar.

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As per the schedule, online registration will begin on August 28 and continue till August 31 up to 11.59 pm. Candidates will also be able to edit the information submitted online, submit their choices and lock them during the same period.

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The provisional allocation of seats will be displayed on September 2. Candidates will also be allowed to raise grievances against the provisional allocation on the same day, following which the allocation list after redressal of grievances will be displayed.

Candidates allotted seats will have to deposit the tuition fee online through the admission portal between September 2 and 5, up to 8 pm. Document verification will subsequently be conducted from September 6 to 8 at the Sushruta Auditorium of UHSR.

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After successful verification, candidates will be able to download their provisional admission letters from September 6 to 9. The last date for joining the allotted institute is September 9, up to 4 pm.

The university has made it clear that personal appearance along with all original documents before the Admission Committee is mandatory. Failure to appear will result in the candidature not being considered.

The university said any amendments issued by the State Government, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NMC, MCC, NDC or DCI would be applicable. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the university and admission portal for updates, including the detailed category-wise document verification schedule.

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