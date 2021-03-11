Haryana MC poll: 36 booths hypersensitive, 52 sensitive, in Karnal & Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal/Kaithal, June 10

As many as seven civic bodies of Karnal and Kaithal districts comprising one Municipal Council and six Municipal Committees will go to polls on June 19. The district authorities of both districts have also geared up to conduct the elections smoothly. Fiftytwo booths of these seven MCs have been declared sensitive and 36 hypersensitive.

A total of 21 booths have been declared sensitive and six hypersensitive among 96 booths set up for the elections at four Municipal Committees including Assandh, Gharaunda, Nissing and Taraori, Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, and District Election Officer, said.

Six booths each are sensitive and hypersensitive at the Gharaunda MC, while two booths are sensitive at Nissing, eight booths are sensitive at Taraori MC, and five are sensitive at the Assandh MC, the DC said. Returning officers (ROs) have visited booths, he added. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal, Ganga Ram Punia, said the elections would be conducted smoothly. Extra force will be deployed at the sensitive and hypersensitive booths.

Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Sangeeta Tetarwal said 30 hypersensitive and 31 sensitive booths had been identified at three MCs in Kaithal district. The Kaithal Municipal Council has maximum 18 hypersensitive and 22 sensitive booths, while Rajound Municipal Committee has six hypersensitive and three sensitive booths and Cheeka has six each of hypersensitive and sensitive booths, she added.

She along with Maqsood Ahmed, SP, Kaithal, inspected various booths on Friday and instructed officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections. They also inspected strong room as well as counting centres.

Ahmed said nobody would be allowed to take law into their hands. They will ensure peaceful elections.