Haryana MC poll: Bhiwani set for four-cornered contest

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, June 9

A four-cornered contest is on the cards in the Bhiwani municipal council (MC) elections for the post of the chairperson as the BJP and AAP have fielded their candidates, while the third candidate has the backing of the Congress.

The MC chairperson’s post is reserved for women, while there are 31 wards in the town. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray for the post of the MC chairperson, while 150 candidates are contesting for the membership of 31 wards in the town.

The election is being held under the shadow of the corruption scam, which was exposed in the Bhiwani MC recently and the outgoing chairperson, vice-chairman Maman Chand, along with five other persons, including some MC employees, are behind bars now.

Local residents said there were many civic issues related to cleanliness in streets, stray cattle menace and water drainage in the town. “We have been raising the issues with the candidates who are in the fray for the post of the MC chairperson and also the ward members in the wards and all of them are coming up with promises. The personal rapport of people with a particular candidate also plays a major role in the Urban Local Body polls”, said Ashok Bhardwaj, a local resident.

The district administration spokesperson said among the 13 candidates in the fray for the post of the MC chairperson include the BJP candidate Preeti Rani and the AAP’s Indu. An independent Meenu Agrawal has got the backing of the Congress, as the working president of the Haryana Congress Shruti Choudhary has started canvassing for her today. The entry of a BJP rebel candidate Priti Tanwar from the family of former chairperson Bhawani Singh has made the contest interesting one. The INLD candidate and BSP had also fielded their candidates.

Priti Tanwar was pitching for the BJP ticket and also had the support of the local MLA Ghanshyam Das Sharaf. However, after she was denied the ticket, she joined the fray as an independent. It was speculated that some family members of the BJP MLA Sharaf and some of his supporters are also backing Tanwar in the contest.

Shushil Verma, a local activist who exposed corruption in the MC during the previous tenure of its president Ran Singh Yadav, has been urging people to vote keeping in view the track record of the candidates. He stated that the town had suffered massive loss in terms of development as a huge amount meant for development, stated to be to the tune of Rs 500 crore, had gone down the drain due to corrupt practices by the previous ULB chairperson and his team.

