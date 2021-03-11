Haryana MC Poll: In Kaithal, it’s multi-cornered contest

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, June 7

The direct election for the post of civic body’s chairperson has made the poll interesting. The Kaithal Municipal Council is one the civic bodies, which will go to the polls on June 19.

After the withdrawal of nomination papers, this seat is all set for a multi-cornered contest, where the BJP, AAP and INLD are contesting on party symbols, while the Congress has extended support to an independent candidate.

The BJP has fielded Surbhi Garg (31) who is a daughter-in-law of the BJP leader Suresh Garg Noch, while Congress senior leader and former MLA from Kaithal Randeep Surjewala has extended support to independent candidate Adarsh Rani Thareja (61) who is the wife of Dr Pawan Thareja, a social worker, who remained vice- chairman of the civic body.

AAP has given ticket to Neelam Rani (53), who is the wife of Ram Partap, a real estate businessman, while the INLD has fielded Uma Rani Garg (60) for the chairperson post, who is the wife of Satish Garg, district INLD president.

All candidates are making efforts to reach out to the voters even in scorching heat.

As per the political analysts, it is not a cakewalk for anyone in this election. Though, the BJP has its MLA from Kaithal, but support by Surjewala to an independent candidate has made the contest interesting.

After a thumping victory in Punjab, AAP is also making all out efforts in the civic bodies elections in Haryana. Besides these candidates, three more independent candidates are also in fray, who can spoil the game.

“Randeep remained two-time MLA and his father Shamsher Singh Surjewala was also MLA from Kaithal. Support of Randeep to an independent candidate has made the contest interesting. The BJP has an MLA from Kaithal and it is in power at present, so all eyes are set on this contest,” said a political analyst. Besides Kaithal, Rajound Municipal Committee and Cheeka Municipal Committee will also go to the polls on June 19. At Rajound, 12 candidates are in fray for chairperson’s post. As many as 15 candidates are contesting elections for the chairperson post from Cheeka Municipal Committee.

9 candidates each in Gharaunda, Assandh