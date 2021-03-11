Haryana Minister: Act tough against canal polluters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma here today said that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board should take strict action against those who release polluted water in the Agra-Gurugram canal. He said people of Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram and Mewat were facing difficulty due to the problem of polluted water in the canal.

The minister was presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted to tackle the problem of polluted water in the Agra-Gurugram canal held here. The Transport Minister also instructed the Irrigation Department that the information of places where polluted water was released should be immediately provided to the board so that a case could be registered against the persons concerned.

#Pollution