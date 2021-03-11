Haryana Minister: Act tough against canal polluters

Chandigarh, May 11
Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma here today said that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board should take strict action against those who release polluted water in the Agra-Gurugram canal. He said people of Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram and Mewat were facing difficulty due to the problem of polluted water in the canal.
The minister was presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted to tackle the problem of polluted water in the Agra-Gurugram canal held here. The Transport Minister also instructed the Irrigation Department that the information of places where polluted water was released should be immediately provided to the board so that a case could be registered against the persons concerned.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured
All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...
No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India
Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...
Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar
Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...
73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working
The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...
Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai
The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation