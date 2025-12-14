Haryana minister Anil Vij escapes unhurt in accident in Ambala Cantonment

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij narrowly escaped injuries after his car was involved in a minor accident under the jurisdiction of Parao Police Station in Ambala Cantonment late last night.

As per information, around 10 pm, the minister was on his way in his car when another car driven by a Sub-inspector of the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police, hit the minister’s car. The security personnel caught the driver on the spot.

The minister escaped unhurt in the accident.

SHO Parao police station Dharambir said that last night near the Maharaja Dhaba, a car driven by an SI of STF hit the minister’s car. A case was registered and the medical examination was conducted. Further investigation in the matter is underway.