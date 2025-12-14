Haryana minister Anil Vij escapes unhurt in accident in Ambala Cantonment
The minister’s vehicle was hit by a sub-inspector of the Special Task Force of Haryana Police; case registered
Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij narrowly escaped injuries after his car was involved in a minor accident under the jurisdiction of Parao Police Station in Ambala Cantonment late last night.
As per information, around 10 pm, the minister was on his way in his car when another car driven by a Sub-inspector of the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police, hit the minister’s car. The security personnel caught the driver on the spot.
The minister escaped unhurt in the accident.
SHO Parao police station Dharambir said that last night near the Maharaja Dhaba, a car driven by an SI of STF hit the minister’s car. A case was registered and the medical examination was conducted. Further investigation in the matter is underway.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now