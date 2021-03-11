Haryana minister Anil Vij gets cracking, challans heavy vehicles violating lane norms

Ambala, May 26
To ensure strict enforcement of lane driving on the national highways, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday headed a team of police officials, stopped heavy vehicles violating lane norms, and issued challans on the Ambala-Delhi National Highway near Mohra village.
The minister looked miffed over the heavy vehicles plying in a parallel manner, violating the lane norms, and issued directions to all the district police chiefs to ensure lane driving on highways in their respective districts.
Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and traffic police officials accompanied the minister on the highway.
Sources said 93 challans were issued today for lane violation.
Minister Anil Vij said, “Every year around 10,000 accidents take place, about 5,000 people lose their lives and around 9,000 get injured in road accidents. All this happens because the traffic rules are not being followed. We are repeatedly requesting all to follow the norms. We don’t want to ensure strictness, but at the same time, we want people to follow the rules. We are installing automatic-speed monitoring cameras on the highways. About 20 cameras have already been installed on the Ambala-Delhi national highway and these will soon start functioning.”
The police said heavy vehicle drivers often change their lanes. They also keep driving in the rightmost lane which is for overtaking. Such driving also becomes a cause of accidents. In Ambala, 670 challans were issued till Wednesday.
