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Home / Haryana / Haryana Minister Anil Vij orders suspension of 2 policemen over inaction in theft cases

Haryana Minister Anil Vij orders suspension of 2 policemen over inaction in theft cases

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 07:13 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij. File Photo
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Thursday recommended the suspensions of the in-charges of two police posts for alleged inaction in separate theft cases.

He ordered the suspension of the in-charges of the Housing Board police post and the Topkhana police post in Ambala Cantonment.

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The minister was holding a Janta Darbar at the PWD Rest House for the residents of Ambala Cantonment.

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During the Janta Darbar, a woman stated that on September 9, thieves forcibly entered her home, rendered her father unconscious using a sedative, and stole gold along with cash. She alleged that despite submitting a complaint to the Topkhana police post and possessing CCTV footage, no case was registered; the case was filed hastily only after she informed the police today that she was going to complain to Minister Anil Vij.

The Minister ordered the suspension of the Topkhana police post in-charge.

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Similarly, in another theft case, a priest from Kachcha Bazar alleged that the lock on his room at the temple had been broken and belongings stolen a few days earlier. He had lodged a complaint with the Housing Board police post on September 5, but the police took no action and did not register an FIR. After finding no satisfactory answer, the Minister ordered the suspension of the in-charge of the police post.

A farmer from Nadiyali village informed that a tubewell had previously been installed in his field, but the connection was disconnected last year. A few days later, he applied for a reconnection, but even after a year had passed, the Chaurmastpur sub-division failed to restore the connection, causing damage to his crops due to the lack of water supply.

Anil Vij directed the Superintending Engineer to conduct an inquiry against the SDO regarding this matter.

During the darbar, the minister ordered an SIT investigation of a death case after residents of Mahesh Nagar alleged that a murder case had been registered in connection with the death of a woman, whereas it was actually a case of suicide.

Minister Anil Vij also expressed unhappiness over several complaints regarding pension applications. Complainants alleged that whenever they visited the pension department, they were turned away with various excuses. Minister Anil Vij reprimanded the Social Welfare Officer and directed that they be resolved before the following week.

During the 'Janata Darbar ', the minister issued instructions on various complaints related to property tax, land demarcation, pension, mutation, cyber fraud, shifting of high-tension wire, installation of streetlights, and pending electricity bills.

Speaking to mediapersons, Anil Vij, stated that it would absolutely not be tolerated if a victim is forced to make repeated rounds to get FIRs registered. The police should first register the FIR, then conduct an investigation, and subsequently take action.

The minister said that the officials have been directed that any complainant who has submitted a complaint at the Janta Darbar must receive a solution without being forced to make repeated rounds of various departments. If a grievance brought to him remains unresolved, the complainant must be informed of the status via official correspondence.

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