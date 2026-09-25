Haryana minister Anil Vij pulls up officials over delay in resolving complaints at Janta Darbar

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Thursday reprimanded several officials over alleged delays in addressing public complaints during his Janta Darbar in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij directed the concerned officers to ensure that all pending complaints were resolved before the next Janta Darbar.

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During the hearing, several youths working under a contractor at the Military Engineer Services (MES) submitted a joint complaint alleging that Rs 8,000 had earlier been deducted from their salaries and that they had not been paid for the past two months.

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Taking note of the complaint, Vij directed Labour Department officials to conduct an immediate inquiry and register a case against those found responsible.

He said deductions from workers' salaries and alleged harassment would not be tolerated and directed officials to act as per the law.

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In another case, a woman from Railway Road in Ambala City complained that she had received an electricity bill of Rs 1.17 lakh despite having purchased the house only recently. She alleged that the electricity supply to the property had been disconnected without her grievance being properly considered.

Vij reprimanded the concerned power officials and directed them to inquire into the matter and restore the electricity supply. He also directed that the matter concerning recovery of the alleged outstanding amount be examined.

A resident of Brahman Majra village complained that some persons had allegedly encroached upon the village phirni and constructed structures there. The complainant said he had informed the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) before the construction began, but alleged that no action was taken.

Vij questioned the BDPO about the action taken on the complaint and directed the SDM, Ambala Cantonment, to conduct an inquiry and take action against those found responsible.

A woman from Shahabad complained that she had purchased a shop where no electricity meter had previously been installed. However, when she applied for a new connection, she was informed that around Rs 1.5 lakh was outstanding against the property.

She alleged that the bill was incorrect as there had never been an electricity meter at the premises. Vij directed the Superintendent Engineer, Kurukshetra, to examine the matter and take appropriate action.

The minister also issued directions in various other complaints related to the power, municipal council and revenue departments.

Talking to mediapersons, Vij said officials had been directed to resolve the issues before the next week’s Janta Darbar.

He added that anyone facing a problem related to departments under his charge could approach him with their complaints.