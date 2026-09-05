Haryana minister Gangwa seeks blessings from former teacher on Teacher’s Day

Haryana Public Works Department (PWD) and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Ranbir Gangwa visited his former teacher, Krishna Sharma, at her residence in Sector 16 here on Teachers’ Day and sought her blessings. Sharma had taught Gangwa at Arya Samaj School.

Paying his respects to his former teacher, the minister said teachers not only impart knowledge but also show students the right direction in life and instil values in them. He said it was a matter of pride for him to express his gratitude to the teachers from whom he had received his education and learned valuable lessons during his childhood.

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Gangwa said teachers play a crucial role in building society and the nation, as their guidance helps students grow into individuals capable of contributing to the progress of the country and society.