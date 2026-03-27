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Home / Haryana / Haryana minister orders probe into birth, death certificates issued by Rohtak PGIMS

Haryana minister orders probe into birth, death certificates issued by Rohtak PGIMS

The move follows a complaint by Manju, who alleged she hadn’t received a death certificate two years after her husband’s death

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 06:38 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Rohtak PGIMS. File photo
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All birth and death certificates issued by Pt BD Sharma PGIMS Rohtak over the past year are being scrutinised after Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar ordered a committee to examine them. The committee, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar, Civil Surgeon Ramesh Chander, and PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, will investigate potential discrepancies.

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The move follows a complaint by Manju, widow of Ashok from Fatehpur Colony, who alleged she hadn’t received a death certificate two years after her husband’s death. Panwar directed authorities to register an FIR if discrepancies are found.

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During a meeting, Panwar resolved 12 of 16 public grievances and ordered inquiries into four others. He also directed Municipal Corporation officials to remove an unauthorised septic tank and formed a committee for demarcation in the Katesra village.

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