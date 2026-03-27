Haryana minister orders probe into birth, death certificates issued by Rohtak PGIMS

All birth and death certificates issued by Pt BD Sharma PGIMS Rohtak over the past year are being scrutinised after Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar ordered a committee to examine them. The committee, comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar, Civil Surgeon Ramesh Chander, and PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, will investigate potential discrepancies.

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The move follows a complaint by Manju, widow of Ashok from Fatehpur Colony, who alleged she hadn’t received a death certificate two years after her husband’s death. Panwar directed authorities to register an FIR if discrepancies are found.

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During a meeting, Panwar resolved 12 of 16 public grievances and ordered inquiries into four others. He also directed Municipal Corporation officials to remove an unauthorised septic tank and formed a committee for demarcation in the Katesra village.