Haryana: Minister seeks details of action on fake paneer complaints

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday directed strict action against officials found responsible for violating rules during a raid at the house of a Kalayat resident.

He also ordered the transfer of a farmer’s tubewell power connection and sought a detailed report on action taken over complaints regarding the sale of suspected fake paneer.

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Rana heard 12 complaints during a meeting of the District Grievance Redressal Committee in Kaithal. Five complaints were resolved on the spot, while seven were kept pending for the next meeting.

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Following a complaint by a Kalayat resident, Sucha Singh, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the inquiry report submitted by the power corporation regarding a raid and directed action against the officials responsible for failing to follow prescribed procedures.

In another complaint by one Sandeep, a resident of Teontha village, Rana directed the Sports Department to verify the documents of a player seeking grading. He ordered that if necessary, an official should visit Indore to verify the player’s records personally and facilitate grading if the documents were found genuine.

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The minister also ordered the transfer of a farmer’s tubewell power connection to his own agricultural land in accordance with the committee’s directions. The Power Corporation was asked to process the case for the necessary approval.

Taking note of a complaint regarding the alleged sale of fake paneer at several places in the district, Rana expressed dissatisfaction with the action reported by the Food Safety Department and directed Deputy Commissioner Aparajita to ensure strict and necessary action.

Responding to media questions related to paddy procurement, Rana said paddy procurement in the state would begin from October 1. He assured farmers that basic facilities would be provided at procurement centres. On the issue of the paddy-production limit for gate passes, he said the government has fixed the limit as per rules and that excess produce would be verified and purchased accordingly.

He appealed to farmers to bring properly dried paddy to mandis and follow the prescribed procurement norms. He also urged them to adopt proper stubble-management practices, saying this would help improve soil fertility.