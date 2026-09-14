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Home / Haryana / Haryana minister tells farmers told to bring paddy produce as per permissible moisture limits

Haryana minister tells farmers told to bring paddy produce as per permissible moisture limits

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:37 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana speaks to mediapersons in Kurukshetra on Monday.
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Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday urged farmers to bring properly dried paddy crop as per the permissible moisture limit to grain markets to ensure a smooth paddy procurement season.

The Agriculture Minister was here at the party office to discuss the programmes to be organised as part of the upcoming Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. He was accompanied by BJP district chief Ramesh Saini and several other BJP leaders.

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The minister said, “The permissible moisture limit for paddy is 17 per cent but the farmers reach the grain market with crop having higher moisture content due to which they are forced to wait to sell their produce. The government stands firmly with the farmers and commission agents, and all efforts are being made to ensure a smooth paddy procurement season.”

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Cabinet Minister Shyam Singh Rana said earlier, the farmers used to harvest paddy manually, and it used to take several days for the farmers to take the produce to the grain markets and by then the moisture level used to come down. But now, with the use of combine harvesters, the crop reaches the market within a few hours of harvesting, resulting in higher moisture content in the paddy. Instead of waiting for the moisture level to come down, the farmers get ready to sell their produce with moisture cuts. The farmers should bring produce only after properly drying it to avoid any losses and inconvenience.

He called on the farmers to adopt crop diversification and natural farming.

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Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the party would observe the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ from September 17 to October 17, to mark the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year public service journey.

“The month-long campaign will kick off on September 17 with the ‘Aashirwad ka Diya’ programme. As part of the events, drawing and speech competitions will be organised at the schools where children and youth will present their visions and ideas for the India of their dreams. Meanwhile, through the ‘Namo Seva Gatha’, street plays will be used to convey Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years of service, welfare schemes, and the transformations witnessed in the country to the masses. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will participate in a blood donation camp, and drone show besides some other events in Kurukshetra on September 17,” he said.

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