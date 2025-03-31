Haryana Minister Vij slams gun culture in songs, calls for responsible entertainment

Power Minister Anil Vij criticised glorification of gun culture in songs and emphasised on responsible entertainment. “Such songs send the wrong message to society. Youngsters get over excited in an attempt to showcase themselves. This should not happen. Songs are good, but there should be no display of weapons in them,” said Vij while interacting with mediapersons at Karna Lake during his visit in the city on Sunday.

Responding to a question about Uttar Pradesh’s decision to shut meat shops near religious places, Vij said everyone should make efforts to respect each other’s religion. “Respecting each other’s faith is also written in our Constitution, and we must follow it. Not everything needs to be enforced strictly, some things should be done out of self-motivation,” he added.

On being asked about his meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda, Vij downplayed the meeting, saying, “I keep meeting him. There is nothing special about it.” On speculation about Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar being appointed as the BJP national president, Vij said, “It is the decision of the national leadership, and I have no right to comment on it.” He also said the BJP’s central leadership would decide the state party president.

Commenting on Robert Vadra’s recent statement about being harassed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Vij defended the central agency, saying, “The ED is just doing its job. It only investigates those who have done something wrong. A common man is not called for questioning unnecessarily. If there is an investigation, there will be some discomfort.”

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not visiting Kumbh, Vij said, “All Chief Ministers and even the Prime Minister visited the Kumbh, but Rahul Gandhi considers himself above them.” He further criticised the Congress, saying, “The old Congress era is gone, but the arrogance of that time remains. The Congress has failed to build its organization because it lacks leadership beyond Rahul Gandhi. From top to bottom, it is just one person — Rahul Gandhi.”

Speaking on the Budget session taking place without a Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Vij said, “Despite having enough members, the Congress is unable to take a decision. This is not just in Haryana but across states. It has been almost six to seven months, and the Congress has still not appointed a Leader of the Opposition.”

When asked whether grievances are addressed in his government, Vij confidently said, “I am the government myself. A minister is the government, and that is why I have no complaints or grievances against anyone.”

He also highlighted the efforts of power generation in the state, including the proposed laying of foundation stone of power plant in Yamunanagar.