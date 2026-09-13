Haryana minister Vij to hear plaints at PWD Rest House every Thursday

redress the grievances of Ambala Cantonment residents every Thursday at the PWD Rest House instead of his residence.

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The minister will start listening to grievances from 12 noon onwards.

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Vij said the residents of Ambala Cantonment can meet him at the PWD Rest House every Thursday to bring their grievances and problems to his notice. Officers from various departments will also be present during the public hearings so that the complaints and grievances can be resolved on the spot.