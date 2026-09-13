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Home / Haryana / Haryana minister Vij to hear plaints at PWD Rest House every Thursday

Haryana minister Vij to hear plaints at PWD Rest House every Thursday

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Anil Vij. File photo
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Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday informed that he will

redress the grievances of Ambala Cantonment residents every Thursday at the PWD Rest House instead of his residence.

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The minister will start listening to grievances from 12 noon onwards.

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Vij said the residents of Ambala Cantonment can meet him at the PWD Rest House every Thursday to bring their grievances and problems to his notice. Officers from various departments will also be present during the public hearings so that the complaints and grievances can be resolved on the spot.

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