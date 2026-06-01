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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Minor girl sexually ‘assaulted’ by Kurukshetra doctor

Haryana: Minor girl sexually ‘assaulted’ by Kurukshetra doctor

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:59 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a doctor at the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra.

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As per information, a girl was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain on May 29, where consultant Dr Shailendra Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted her.

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A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at KUK police station on the complaint of girl’s father. The accused had been reportedly detained by the police.

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SHO of KUK police station Surinder Sidhu said the investigation was on. Meanwhile, the ACS (Health), Dr Sumita Misra, has terminated the services of the doctor.

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