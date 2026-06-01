Haryana: Minor girl sexually ‘assaulted’ by Kurukshetra doctor

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a doctor at the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

As per information, a girl was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain on May 29, where consultant Dr Shailendra Kumar allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act at KUK police station on the complaint of girl’s father. The accused had been reportedly detained by the police.

Advertisement

SHO of KUK police station Surinder Sidhu said the investigation was on. Meanwhile, the ACS (Health), Dr Sumita Misra, has terminated the services of the doctor.