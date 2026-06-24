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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Missing Fatehabad sisters traced, reunited with kin

Haryana: Missing Fatehabad sisters traced, reunited with kin

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 07:40 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Sources said the Ludhiana police are compiling a list of profiles made in the name of gangsters. Representational image
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Two minor girls who went missing from their home in a village in Fatehabad district were traced and reunited with their family within hours of a police complaint on Tuesday.

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According to police, Jasbinder Singh, a resident of Khunan village, informed Sadar Ratia police that his two minor daughters had gone missing from their home on June 22 while the family was away for daily wage work. The girls were alone at home and reportedly left the house for unknown reasons.

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SHO Shishpal said the information was received around 10 pm, following which a special team led by sub-inspector Sushma Devi was formed to trace the girls.

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The police launched a search operation immediately and conducted inquiries at various locations. Technical resources were also used during the investigation. After several hours of search efforts, the team successfully located both girls and ensured their safe recovery.

Following the completion of necessary legal formalities, the girls were handed over to their family members.

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Fatehabad superintendent of police Nikita Khattar said the safety of children remains a top priority for the district police. She said police respond promptly and sensitively whenever information about a missing child is received.

The SP also appealed to the public to immediately inform police if they come across a lost child or notice any child in suspicious circumstances, saying timely information can play a crucial role in ensuring a child’s safety.

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