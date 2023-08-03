 Haryana: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, other places : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, other places

Haryana: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, other places

Order issued to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Haryana CET ‘Group C exam’

Haryana: Mobile internet services restored for 3 hours in Nuh, other places

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, August 3

Mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state, which were suspended till August 5, have been restored for three hours from 1 pm on Thursday, officials said.

The Internet curbs had been imposed to prevent any disturbance to the peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes. Besides Nuh, the services were snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

The Haryana government issued the order relaxing internet suspension to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Haryana CET 'Group C exam', which is scheduled later this week so that they can download their admit cards, an official statement said.

"As per the recommendation of ADGP, CID... the (earlier) orders are hereby partially withdrawn/relaxed only for today, that is 03.08.2023 from 1300 hrs to 1600 hrs in respect of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of subdivision Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

"All services be restored accordingly for the said period only," according to the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts too till August 2 in view of the "intense communal tension" and disturbance of public peace.

Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars were set on fire in Nuh on Monday.

The order to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till August 5 was issued by Prasad on Wednesday evening.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.  

#Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free power scheme may take a hit with new subsidy rules

2
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

3
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

4
Haryana

Nuh clashes: Once 'religious', Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

5
Punjab

Buzz of alliance with AAP leaves Punjab Congress leaders miffed

6
Chandigarh

Watch: B Praak's song 'Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh' is finally out

7
Himachal

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

8
Diaspora

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

9
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

10
Himachal

Technicians from Delhi called to open Kullu dam floodgates

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; 139 arrests made so far

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

139 arrests made so far; 3 SITs headed by area DSPs are inve...

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...

Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition file...


Cities

View All

Punjab-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Chandigarh: Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Chandigarh: PMLA court declares GBP directors POs

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Congress seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net