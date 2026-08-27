Haryana Monsoon Session: Paper leaks, job scams spark Congress protest in Assembly

The Monsoon Session in Haryana began here today with the Congress protesting over the treatment meted out to its MLAs at the entry of the Vidhan Sabha.

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Soon after the obituaries were read out, senior Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian and Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the issue of the alleged misbehaviour by Vidhan Sabha staff.

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Earlier, protesting Congress MLAs, dressed in black, marched to the Vidhan Sabha only to be stopped at the gate. They were carrying placards and raising slogans to protest frequent paper leaks, cheating in employment with the youth through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Limited (HKRN), among other things.

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Hooda said that he had never seen such behaviour by the staff in his career. Complete pandemonium prevailed as the treasury benches, too, began protesting to counter the Congress.

A slogan-raising match ensued even as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini tried to make a point which was lost in the sloganeering of the Congress.

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Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said that he had checked the Congress allegations. "While the MLAs have a number of privileges, there are rules and regulations to govern them. I have checked and found the Vidhan Sabha staff was only discharging its duty," he said.

The Congress MLAs protested against this and the din grew louder as the BJP MLAs countered this. The Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

Notably, while the Congress MLAs wore black as a symbol of protest, the five suspended Congress MLAs, Jarnail Singh, Renu Bala, Mohd Israel, Shelly Chaudhry, Mohd Ilyas, defied the party line and did not wear black.