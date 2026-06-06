Haryana moves to curb illegal diversion of diesel; special teams formed across districts

Following reports of diversion of the diesel from the retail pumps for the commercial and industrial purposes after the prices of industrial diesel have reached Rs 109 per litre, the Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has issued special directions to all Deputy Commissioners and District Food and Supply Controllers to curb unusual sales of High-Speed Diesel (HSD)/Motor Spirit from petrol pumps to prevent illegal inter-state transportation.

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Acting on the directions, the District Food and Supply Controller has constituted four teams in Hisar district to monitor and prevent illegal storage and black marketing of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities.

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In a letter issued on May 30 (a copy with The Tribune), the department stated that it has come to notice of the government that unusually high volume of HSD/Motor Spirit is being purchased directly from the retail petroleum outlets across the state.

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“Investigations revealed that several bulk consumers, commercial establishments and transport operators are bypassing direct procurement channel from Oil Marketing Companies and instead extracting massive volume from retail outlets,” the letter stated.

Furthermore, it added, serious intelligence inputs indicate that unauthorised movement of HSD/Motor Spirit in large, un-calibrated or unauthorised tankers across state lines severely impacting state revenues and violating safety protocols.

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Deputy Commissioners in districts bordering Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been directed to launch special enforcement drives by deploying flying squads and strengthening the nakas.

The DCs were directed to constitute joint flying squads comprising officials from the Food and Supplies, Police, and Revenue and Taxation Departments.

Sources said the state authorities acted after reports that large quantities of diesel and petrol were being purchased directly from retail outlets in several districts. Some bulk consumers, commercial establishments and transport operators were allegedly bypassing the prescribed procurement system from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and lifting fuel in large quantities from retail petrol pumps, causing revenue losses to the state and violating provisions under the Petroleum Act.

In Hisar district, local authorities have formed four teams for Hisar, Adampur, Uklana and Barwala subdivisions to conduct regular inspections and to keep a close watch on illegal activities by inspecting petrol pumps, warehouses, shops and other suspicious locations said an official.

Notably, the Centre had increased industrial diesel prices by Rs 15 per litre about two months ago, pushing the rate to Rs 109 per litre. Following the price hike, reports emerged that some industries started buying fuel from retail petrol pumps, where diesel is currently sold at around Rs 96 per litre.