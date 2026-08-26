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Home / Haryana / Haryana moves to fill ex-Agniveer quota posts, seeks vacancy count across departments

Haryana moves to fill ex-Agniveer quota posts, seeks vacancy count across departments

The exercise follows the state government's August 18, 2026, decision to extend the benefit of horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers domiciled in Haryana

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:23 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Haryana has initiated the process of identifying direct recruitment vacancies for ex-Agniveers domiciled in the state across government departments, boards and corporations.

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Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed all Administrative Secretaries to compile vacancy details from the departments, boards and corporations under their administrative control and submit the information to the government on priority.

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The exercise follows the state government's August 18, 2026, decision to extend the benefit of horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers domiciled in Haryana.

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In a communication issued to departments, the Chief Secretary said the government has decided to assess the availability of vacancies under the direct recruitment quota for ex-Agniveers in various departments, boards and corporations through the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Departments have been asked to furnish a post-wise and category-wise break-up of vacancies, including the names of posts reserved for ex-Agniveers, the applicable reservation percentage and the tentative number of vacancies available to them.

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The government has specifically sought details of vacancies earmarked for ex-Agniveers under the UR, OSC, DSC, BC-A, BC-B and EWS categories. The prescribed proforma also requires month-wise recruitment projections for ex-Agniveers.

The directions have been issued to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, besides Managing Directors, Chief Administrators and Chief Executive Officers of state boards and corporations.

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