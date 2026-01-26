Haryana moving rapidly to fulfil PM’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ resolve: CM Saini at Republic Day event

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state was progressing rapidly in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing a gathering at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here after hoisting the national flag on Republic Day, Saini said the state government was committed to the principle of a government of, by and for the people.

Several schemes for the upliftment of the poor had been launched and effectively implemented across the state, he said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Veer Shaheedi Memorial. He later inspected the parade.

During his address, Saini said India was moving towards self-reliance and establishing a new identity on the world stage, which was a matter of pride and inspiration for every citizen.

Speaking on the promises made before the October 2024 assembly elections, Saini said the government had fulfilled 54 promises, while work on the remaining 163 promises was progressing.

He said the state government had during the past eleven years given government jobs in a transparent manner on the basis of merit. He also said that Haryana had made a significant contribution to the nation’s progress.

The chief minister said Haryana had become a preferred choice for domestic and foreign investors due to various incentive schemes. Over the last 11 years, 12.92 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were established, providing employment to nearly 49 lakh people.

Saini emphasised that the vision of a developed Haryana was incomplete without the participation of women. He described the current decade as one of women’s power and said the government had implemented various schemes to ensure they remained healthy, safe and economically independent.

Saini said that the first condition for the progress of any state was a strong law and order system. He noted that initiatives such as ‘Operation Trackdown’, ‘Operation Clean’ and ‘Prahari’ had created an atmosphere of fear among criminals.

He said under ‘Operation Hotspot Domination’, which commenced on December 1, more than 2,200 criminals had been arrested to curb drug trafficking and illegal activities. Along with this, the ‘Drug-Free Haryana’ campaign resulted over 6,000 arrests launched last year, with authorities seizing illegal property worth approximately Rs 12 crore belonging to traffickers.

The welfare of farmers was the government’s top priority, he said.

Haryana was the only state in the country where 24 crops were being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said, adding that Rs 1,64,000 crore had been deposited directly into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers so far.