Haryana: MP Deepender Hooda gheraos BJP-led state govt over poor law & order situation

Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Thursday gheraoed the state government over the law and order situation in Haryana.

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Deepender Hooda was interacting with media at the residence of Sachin Kundu, former State Youth President, who recently received a threat call. The caller posed himself as a member of notorious gangster Rohit Godara’s gang and demanded Rs 5 crore extortion. Kundu was also threatened of dire consequences if refused to give the amount.

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Terming it a serious matter, Hooda said that Kundu is a known personality, who had contested for elections from the Panipat Rural Assembly constituency.

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Hooda questioned that if such people were not safe, then who will take the responsibility of a common man’s safety.

“It is the duty of the state government, DGP and SP to ensure the safety of Sachin Kundu and his family,” noted Hooda.

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Taking a dig at the BJP-led state government, Hooda said, "The law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. During the INLD regime, gangsters were making threatening calls from jails, however, this changed when the Congress party came into power. Our then former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a clear message -- ‘either leave the criminal ways, or leave Haryana’."

He further alleged that during BJP rule’s in Haryana, the situation has become even more alarming. Gangsters are now making threatening calls not only from the prisons, but from abroad too.

Hooda said that criminals have become emboldened, fear prevails among the general public and the government has failed to control them.

The Congress leader further demanded for provision of security to Sachin Kundu and his family at the earliest, a high-level inquiry into the matter, arrest of the the culprits and a comprehensive crackdown against gangsters and their criminal networks in the state.

Ramesh Malik, Congress District President along with Sachin Kundu, Divyanshu Budhiraja, former Minister Bijender Singh Kadyan, former MLA Balbir Valmiki and other leaders were also present during the meeting.