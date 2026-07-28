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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Mukesh Garg to officiate as electricity panel chief

Haryana: Mukesh Garg to officiate as electricity panel chief

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Following the death of Nand Lal Sharma, chairperson of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), senior-most Member Mukesh Garg will discharge the functions of the chairperson until a regular appointment is made.

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The Commission issued an order in this regard under Section 3(4) of the Haryana Electricity Reforms Act, 1997.

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According to the order, at a meeting held under Section 92(2) of the Electricity Act, 2003, Members Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar unanimously elected Garg to preside over the Commission’s meetings in the absence of the chairperson.

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The Commission also decided that Garg would discharge all powers, functions and responsibilities of the chairperson until a regular chairperson assumes office.

Garg assumed charge as Member (Legal) of the Commission on February 2, 2024, while Shiv Kumar took charge as Member on August 28, 2025.

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