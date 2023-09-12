Haryana mulls airstrips in Nuh, Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department, has directed officers to explore the feasibility of constructing new airstrips in Nuh and Gurugram districts on the Mumbai Expressway, as well as on the Delhi-Jammu Katra Expressway in Jind and Kaithal districts. He instructed them to submit a plan at the earliest.

In addition, plans should be developed for creating a drone-manufacturing base in the state, he said.

He further directed them to provide updates regarding work on the Hisar airport to accomplish the tasks within a stipulated time. The Deputy CM was presiding over the meeting of departmental officers here today.

Dushyant said hangars would be built in Karnal, Bhiwani, Narnaul and Pinjore, and there should be MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) provision at all other airstrips, except Narnaul.

He also reviewed the progress of associated airside works, including monsoon drain, isolation bay, vehicular lane, navigation aids, security watch-towers and perimeter road. Officers said the work of shifting 132 KV EHT power lines from the airport area would be completed soon.

#Dushyant Chautala #Gurugram #Jammu #Mumbai #Nuh