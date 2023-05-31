Haryana mulls law to rein in immigration centres

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 30

Home Minister Anil Vij today said immigration frauds were very common and the government would enact a law to keep a check on the immigration centres.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said: “Immigration fraud is a serious problem and we want that there should be some restrictions on the immigration centres. We want to enact a law to keep a check on such centres and prevent frauds, for which we are studying the rules in neighbouring states and of the Centre as well.”

“Earlier, an SIT was constituted under the then IG Bharti Arora and around 550 persons were arrested in connection with immigration fraud cases. On April 17, another SIT has been formed under IG Sibash Kabiraj and 160 cases have been registered while 45 persons have been arrested so far,” he added.