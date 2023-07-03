 Haryana mulls pension scheme for unmarried aged people : The Tribune India

Haryana mulls pension scheme for unmarried aged people

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar holds Jan Samvad programme in Dabri village on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 2

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government was considering a pension scheme for the unmarried men and women in the age group between 45 and 60. “The government is going to start a pension scheme for such people. We will take a decision within a month,” said the CM in response to a complaint raised by a 60-year-old unmarried man during the Jan Samvad programme held at Kalampura village in the district on Sunday.

Besides, the CM also directed the Deputy Commissioner to provide internet services in all villages of the district by holding talks with the BSNL. He said in today’s time, 70 to 80 per cent of the work was done online and that’s why it was necessary to have internet service in villages. Karnal will be the first district where the BSNL internet service will be available in every village, the CM said.

The CM announced the construction of a Sanskriti Model School in the village and directed the officials to construct a new building for the school and a road from Kachwa to Kalampura.

While responding to the demand for the opening a bank in Kalampura village, the CM said banking services of other banks should also be made available on mobiles.

About his Jan Samvad programmes, the CM said to solve the problems of every citizen of the state, he had been reaching out to the people through these programmes. Those who raised their concerns in these programmes would be given feedback through telephone or SMS. Till now, the Samvad had been conducted in five districts since April 2 and the next series would start from July 15, he added.

“Our government has done the work of providing all facilities to the people while sitting at home through a transparent and online system, while during previous governments, people had to make several rounds of the offices,” the CM added.

Khattar held a similar programme at Dabri village, where he announced the construction of a vyayamshala on 2 acres of land. He also announced the setting up of a gymnasium, library and the development of a park in the village.

During the Samvad, when an elderly woman apprised the CM of not getting pension, he immediately directed the officials concerned to resolve the issue. A ration card was issued to a woman who raised her plight regarding its non-availability.

After these Jan Samvad programmes, the CM visited Swami Vivekanand park. He also directed the officials to widen the stretch of the road between the railway flyover and Western Yamuna Canal bridge on the Kachwa road. Khattar also directed to widen the road between Indri road and Tikri Kailash road. The CM also reviewed the work to de-silt the drain of Mughal Canal.

