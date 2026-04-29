Haryana municipal bodies elections: Nomination process completed, final list of candidates released

A spokesperson of the Haryana State Election Commission on Wednesday said the nomination process for the elections/by-elections of municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions to be held in April/May has been completed.

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After scrutiny of nomination papers and withdrawal of nominations, the final list of candidates has been released. The Commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

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District-wise status

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In Ambala Municipal Corporation, elections are being held for 20 wards. For the post of Mayor, seven nominations were received, out of which three were rejected and one was withdrawn. Now, three women candidates remain in the fray. For ward members, 96 nominations were received, 10 were rejected and 21 were withdrawn. Now, 65 candidates (39 men, 26 women) are in the fray. These include 20 candidates from the BJP, 19 from the Congress and seven from the AAP.

In the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, elections are being held for 20 wards. For mayor, nine nominations were filed, one was rejected and two were withdrawn. Now, six candidates (5 men, 1 woman) are in the fray. For ward members, 123 nominations were received, six were rejected and 30 were withdrawn. Now, 87 candidates (57 men, 30 women) are contesting, including 20 each from BJP and Congress, 13 from AAP and 7 from INLD.

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In Rewari Municipal Council, seven nominations were received for the post of chairman. After one withdrawal, six women candidates remain. For members, 179 nominations were received, 24 were withdrawn and 155 candidates remain.

In Dharuhera Municipality, for 18 wards, 12 nominations were received for chairman, of which six were withdrawn. Now, six candidates (5 men, 1 woman) are in the fray. A total of 62 candidates are contesting for the member posts.

In Sampla Municipality, for 16 wards, 15 nominations were received for chairman, of which five were withdrawn. Now, 10 male candidates are contesting. A total of 44 candidates are contesting for member posts.

In Uklana Municipality (Hisar), for 16 wards, four nominations were received for chairman and all four women candidates are in the fray. For members, after 11 withdrawals, 55 candidates remain.

By-elections are being held for one ward each in Tohana, Jhajjar, Rajound, Taraori, Kanina and Sadhaura. A total of 22 nominations were received, of which eight were withdrawn. Now, 14 candidates are in the fray for the member post.

Panchayati Raj Institutions – District-wise Status

A spokesperson for the Haryana State Election Commission shared the district-wise nomination status for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) by-elections and the elections, stating that voting for all these posts will be held on May 10.

In Ambala, elections will be held for two sarpanch seats. For the 21 Panch seats, 10 candidates have been elected unopposed.

In Bhiwani, elections will be held on two of the three sarpanch seats. For the 30 Panch seats, 13 candidates have been elected unopposed.

In Charkhi Dadri, one Panchayat Samiti seat has been filled unopposed. For the 20 Panch seats, eight have been filled unopposed.

In Faridabad, voting will be held for one sarpanch seat. For the five Panch seats, four have been filled unopposed.

In Fatehabad, one Panchayat Samiti seat and one of the three Sarpanch seats have been filled unopposed. For the 26 Panch seats, 19 have been filled unopposed.

In Gurugram, voting will be held for one Panchayat Samiti seat and one sarpanch seat. For the four Panch seats, all have been filled unopposed.

In Hisar, one Panchayat Samiti seat has been filled unopposed and elections will be held on two Sarpanch seats. For the 64 Panch seats, 39 have been filled unopposed.

In Jhajjar, of the two Panchayat Samiti seats one has been filled unopposed. Election will be held on two sarpanch seats. For the 20 Panch seats, seven have been filled unopposed.

In Jind, voting will be held on one of the two Sarpanch seats, while one seat remains vacant. Of the 22 Panch seats, 15 have been filled unopposed.

In Kaithal, of the four Sarpanch seats, two have been filled unopposed. For the 50 Panch seats, 34 have been filled unopposed.

In Karnal, elections will be held for one Zila Parishad seat and three of the four Sarpanch seats. For the 19 Panch seats, seven have been filled unopposed.

In Kurukshetra, election will be held for one Sarpanch seat. For the 23 Panch seats, 14 have been filled unopposed.

In Nuh, one sarpanch seat and two of the 27 Panch seats will be contested.

In Narnaul (Mahendragarh), elections will be held for one sarpanch seat and one of the 15 Panch seats.

In Palwal, for the 21 Panch seats, six have been filled unopposed.

In Panchkula, for the 23 Panch seats, only one has been filled unopposed.

In Panipat, one Zila Parishad seat and one out of the two Panchayat Samiti seats have been filled unopposed. For the 16 Panch seats, eight have been filled unopposed.

In Rewari, voting will be held for one Panchayat Samiti seat and one Sarpanch seat. For the 20 Panch seats, 12 have been filled unopposed.

In Rohtak, of the 10 Panch seats, eight have been filled unopposed.

In Sirsa, three Panchayat Samiti seats and two of the four Sarpanch seats have been filled unopposed. Of the 22 Panch seats, 20 have been filled unopposed.

In Sonipat, out of 53 Panch seats, 22 have been filled unopposed.

In Yamunanagar, out of 25 Panch seats, 11 have been filled unopposed.