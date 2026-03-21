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Home / Haryana / Haryana narcotics bureau seizes heroin worth Rs1 crore, three held in Fatehabad

Haryana narcotics bureau seizes heroin worth Rs1 crore, three held in Fatehabad

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:20 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody in Fatehabad.
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In a major crackdown, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), Fatehabad unit, has arrested three drug traffickers and seized 530 grams of heroin on Saturday, valued at around Rs 1 crore. Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted the suspects near Zamindara Hotel on Bhuna Road, Fatehabad, preventing a large-scale distribution of illegal narcotics.

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The arrested individuals include Pradeep, alias Preet of Mohali, Punjab, Dharmbir, alias Kala, and Sapna Rani of Fatehabad. Officials said the seizure qualified as a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act, and a case had been registered at the Fatehabad Sadar police station.

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The operation, led by Sub-Inspector Tarsem Singh under the guidance of SP Mohit Handa and DSP Jagjit Singh, was based on actionable intelligence received during routine patrolling. The police are now interrogating the accused to trace the full drug network.

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HSNCB Director and ADGP Sanjay Kumar emphasised that eradicating drug trafficking was the priority and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity via the toll-free number 1933, online portal NCBMANAS.GOV.IN, or helpline 90508-91508.

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